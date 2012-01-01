SJC’s top five public health needs: Mental health

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Among St. Joseph County high school students, 35.4 percent reported they felt sad/hopeless for two or more weeks in a row during the past 12 months. Nearly 27 percent reported being bullied on school property, and among seventh grade students, 11.6 percent attempted suicide at least once.

The county’s three-year age-adjusted suicide rate of 16.6 per 100,000 was 30 percent higher than Michigan’s rate of 100,000, and more than one out of seven health jurisdiction adults reported 14 or more days out of the previous month whereby their mental health was not good due to stress, depression and/or other emotional problems.

As such, mental health and suicide is one of the top five public health needs identified in St. Joseph County during the 2017 Community Health Needs Assessment — a joint effort of the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency, Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Three Rivers Health and Sturgis Hospital to craft a plan to meet local health and medical needs.

Mental health is a part of a broader umbrella called behavioral health which includes social anxiety, depression, obsessive compulsive disorder, drug addiction, personality disorders and other disorders. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most common childhood mental disorders are attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), anxiety and behavior disorders. Other childhood disorders and concerns that affect how children learn, behave, or handle their emotions can include learning and developmental disabilities, autism, and risk factors like substance use and self-harm.

Substance abuse also remains a major problem in St. Joseph County. Substance use and abuse can increase risk for injuries, violence, suicide, HIV infection and other diseases. According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, about a third of all people experiencing mental illnesses and about half of people living with severe mental illnesses also experience substance abuse. Within the substance abuse community, about a third of all alcohol abusers and more than half of all drug abusers report experiencing a mental illness.

Six St. Joseph County residents died from opioid and/or heroin overdoses in 2014. More than one in five county residents presenting for treatment reported opioids and/or heroin as their primary substance of abuse.

Almost seven percent of county high school students reported using an opioid painkiller without a prescription during the last 30 days, with nearly five and a half percent using a psychostimulant without a prescription during the last 30 days.

More than one in four St. Joseph County residents presenting for treatment reported meth and/or other psychostimulants as their primary substance of abuse.

Between January 2012 and March 2013, about 6.5 days’ worth of cold medicine per person was sold in St. Joseph County, making it number one in the state for sales of pseudoephedrine — a component used in the making of meth.

