Sixty-six employers present at St. Joseph County’s largest job fair

CENTREVILLE — Sixty-six area employers from a variety of different fields participated in the largest job fair in. Joseph County, hosted at Glen Oaks Community College on Thursday, April 19.

Job seekers received the opportunity to meet employers face-to-face, discover what positions are available in the area and learn about its qualifications. For the first time this year, the SJC Job Fair changed its time from morning hours to afternoon hours to hopefully bring in more eager applicants. In addition, the job fair also featured door prizes from the employer businesses.

“This is the most employers we have ever seen here,” GOCC Executive Director of Communications and Marketing Valorie Juergens said.

“We wanted to try something new with the time change and we really tried to get the message out. We hoped it lined up well with people that are just getting out of work.”

A diverse number of employers were present, including Fresh Perspective Home Care of Portage, Trillum Staffing of Coldwater, the St. Joseph County Intermediate School District, Black Gold Farms, Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services, Speedway, the United States Army Reserve and Recruiting, Michigan State Police, Menards and more.

From engineering duties, such as blow molding at Iceberg Enterprises, or custodial responsibilities with Speedway, there was something for everyone.



Please see Friday's print or e-edition for full article.