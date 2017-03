Members of Three Rivers Middle School’s sixth grade choir, under the direction of Joel Moore and accompanied by Jeff Keefer, perform “Al Shlosha D’varim” during the Vocal Music Pre-Festival Concert Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Three Rivers High School Performing Arts Center. The seventh and eighth grade choir, the concert choir, Bella Voce and Aristocrats also performed, along with several individual soloists. Festival will be held next week at Marshall High School.