Sixth district congressional candidate David Benac holds town hall

THREE RIVERS — On Wednesday, Aug. 2, David Benac, a Democratic Candidate running for the 6th Congressional District seat, hosted a town hall at the Three Rivers Community Center.

Benac said the focus of his campaign is public involvement.

“The theme of our campaign is that everybody needs to be involved and [everyone] needs to have the opportunity to be treated equally in the political process,” he said.

“What we have been doing, up to this point, is we have been coming to different groups who have been having meetings in the Three Rivers area and we have also been knocking on doors in the community to ask people what their biggest concerns are.”

Benac’s campaign relies so heavily on public opinion and participation because he said politicians should solely represent the interests of the people.

“As a history [professor at Western Michigan University], I always tell my students, politicians are not leaders, and you should not look to your politicians to be leaders because they almost never are. Politicians are followers,” he said.

”The longer they stay in office just means that they are better followers. They follow what the people want them to do or they follow where the donors want them to go. Right now we have [politicians] mostly that follow what the donors tell them to do.”

