Single point of entry

The setup of the courthouse is changing, for increased security. Within the next couple weeks, only the entrances at the intersection of the historic courthouse and new courts building will be open to the public; all other doors will be card access. Visitors may come in the east and west doors; they then will be routed through the metal detectors whether they are going to the new courts building (as previous) or to the historic courthouse (new). Those going to the historic courthouse will go in the Enter doors on the side, through the metal detectors, and then if security clears them, they can come back out through the Exit doors in the center and security will press a button to let them enter the historic courthouse.