A significant parting gift

THREE RIVERS – The Armstrong family, of multinational energy management company Armstrong International fame, has always been a benefactor of Three Rivers. Armstrong’s North American headquarters are located on Maple Street, many athletic contests have taken place at Three Rivers High School’s Armstrong Field, and Armstrong Hall hosts both employee and community events.

The family’s legacy of generosity continued Monday through a tremendous donation made to the Three Rivers Area Community Foundation by Betty Lambertson, who – prior to her passing on Feb. 19 at the age of 100 – was the last descendant of Adam Armstrong living in Three Rivers.



Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.