Shopping with heroes

Tyler Arnold, 9, of Constantine, checks out a potential purchase for a family member with assistance from Constantine firefighter Bryan Hughey during “Shop with a Hero” Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the Three Rivers Meijer. Ten children came for a pizza party sponsored by Station 3 (Fabius Park Fire Department), then each was individually escorted by two or three firefighters or police around the store to do their Christmas shopping. Participating departments were firefighters from Station 3, Constantine and White Pigeon; police from Centreville, Constantine, Sturgis, Three Rivers and White Pigeon; as well as the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department and the Army. Victim Services and the Constantine National Honor Society helped with wrapping presents. Meijer donated $1,500 toward the event.

