Shop, give back, and help

THREE RIVERS — LuLaRoe, a clothing brand with comfortable and unique clothing, hosted a Shop for a Cause event at the Light and Life Wesleyan Church in Three Rivers on Saturday, August 26, in order to raise money for the Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services (DASAS).

Heather Krestik, LuLaRoe independent retailer, said LuLaRoe offers clothing for men, women, and children that is “modest, soft, [and] comfortable.” The Shop for a Cause event included women’s clothing such as dresses, skirts, jackets, tops and items of clothing for layering.

Shannon Kruschel, LuLaRoe independent retailer, said she first got involved with LuLaRoe because of the type of clothing they offer.

“The clothes are comfortable, modest, and stylish. [It] also allows me to stay home and be comfy with my kids,” Kruschel said.

