Shining a light on domestic violence

CENTREVILLE — Since 1971, there have been a number of women, children and men in St. Joseph County, Cass County, and the surrounding area that have lost their lives due to domestic violence.

Despite a drizzling night with many donning umbrellas, a candlelight vigil held Tuesday night at the St. Joseph County Courthouse lawn remembered these lives and their stories.

The ceremony was hosted by Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services (DASAS) and the St. Joseph County Task Force on Family Violence as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which has been held every October since 1981. More than 30 people were in attendance at the ceremony, with several people reading the 71 names of those in the area who were victims of domestic violence. A number of county officials were in attendance at the event, including District Court Judge Jeffrey Middleton, District Court Judge Robert Pattison, and Prosecutor David Marvin.

DASAS Co-Executive Director Deborah Hackworth said awareness events such as these are important, not just for remembering the lives of those lost, but to attempt to prevent more deaths from domestic violence from happening in the future.

“Domestic violence thrives in silence, so the more we talk about it, the more we work towards ending this epidemic that’s killing so many,” Hackworth said.

Hackworth said there are many ways to increase awareness of domestic violence and the issues surrounding it, as well as ways to support those who have been affected by it. That includes donating to domestic violence shelters, sharing articles about resources and advocating for reform.

The keynote speaker for the event was Assistant Prosecutor Deborah Davis, whose role in the prosecutor’s office Marvin noted was for “special victims,” with a focus on helping victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse. She said domestic violence is two words that “carry so much power when put together.”

“We hear it so often at the prosecutor’s office, some might think we’ve become numb to the true, ugly definition of domestic violence. I can assure you, we are not, and we are keenly aware of the traumatic effect that DV cases have on the victim, but also on their family members,” Davis said.

She said there have been some high-profile domestic violence cases in the county in the last year, but that no one case is more important than another.

“No one’s experience should be downplayed, as every DV survivor has a story. Even if they don’t want to admit publicly what they’ve endured, we understand,” Davis said.

Davis said there are some victims that never got the chance to break free from the cycle of domestic violence, with their names on a list she said she wished “never existed,” the list that was read of those who lost their lives.

“We will remember their names and continue to be a voice for them and all of the victims and survivors of domestic violence,” Davis said.

Looking back at the last year and a half, Davis said she wondered how much the COVID-19 pandemic may have made things harder on those stuck in the cycle of domestic violence, with lockdown requirements and kids asked to stay home from school during the early days of the pandemic.

“Not only did it increase the normal stresses of life and family dynamics, but the financial stresses were also significantly increased. People were no longer out and about, they were isolated. That isolation, coupled with the stresses of the state of the world, likely negatively affected more people than we could ever possibly realize,” Davis said.

Domestic violence, Davis said, is about power and control for the abuser’s “selfish” reasons.

“It can start out seemingly harmless with a few red flags and concerns, but DV is sneaky. It creeps into your life so quietly at times that you question if it is DV. What starts out as an alleged concern for your well-being turns into accusations of cheating and demands to know who you’re with at all times,” Davis said. “It may be years before you realize the full extent of the DV that has crept in and now enmeshed itself in your relationship that you’re in danger. The danger isn’t always physical, sometimes the abuser is so good at manipulation that they make you believe you are the problem.”

She said the emotional abuse can be just as damaging as being physically abused, with little to no warning signs to friends and family. Davis encouraged those in attendance to see what they can do in their corner of the world to advocate for the end of domestic violence in St. Joseph County.

“Spread the word that St. Joseph County will not tolerate domestic violence, that the law enforcement officers that work around the clock, putting themselves on the front lines to serve and protect, are committed to helping stop the vicious cycle of domestic violence,” Davis said. “I ask that each of you remember the names of these victims, and do your best each day to prevent that list from getting any longer.”

After Davis’ remarks, all of the candles given to those in attendance were lit, and the names of those who lost their lives to domestic and sexual violence were read out by advocates, dignitaries and DASAS members. Following that, a moment of silence was held to remember those lives that were lost.

At the end of the list, in the “in memoriam” booklet those in attendance could pick up when they arrived, it states that listing the acts perpetrated against the victims doesn’t convey the “complicated experience of torment and violence” the victims experienced.

Hackworth said one piece of advice for those who have a loved one experiencing domestic violence is to be there for them.

“Let them know that you’re there. Even if you can’t be right by their side, let them know that when they call, you’ll answer,” Hackworth said. “Just be there and be prepared to listen without judgement and help them create a safety plan to be able to leave their situation.”

