Shining a light on domestic violence

CENTREVILLE — Since 1971, more than 70 women, children and men in St. Joseph and Cass County have lost their lives to domestic and sexual violence.

All of them were remembered in a candlelight vigil held on the lawn of the St. Joseph County Courthouse Tuesday night.

The powerful ceremony, hosted by Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services (DASAS) and the Task Force on Family Violence, was held as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which has been held every October since 1981. More than two dozen people were in attendance for the powerful ceremony, where all 73 names were read.

“This is a way where we memorialize victims who have lost their lives at the hands of an intimate partner or somebody that professed that they loved them,” Rose Ludwick, Executive Director of DASAS, said. “We honor them and memorialize them by a reading of the names, and the list unfortunately has grown a little longer in recent years.”

Ludwick said about 80,000 deaths caused by domestic violence occur worldwide every year, and every nine seconds in the United States, a person is assaulted by an intimate partner. She said the vigil is an important event to remember those who have lost their lives and help those who have survived.