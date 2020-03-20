Sheriff's Department looking for missing Constantine juvenile (UPDATED)

UPDATE 1:47 p.m.: The juvenile has been found safe.

CONSTANTINE — The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing juvenile from Constantine.

According to police, Kaden Vanwormer was reported missing from the Constantine area on Sunday, March 15. Vanwormer is described as a 14-year-old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 140 pounds, with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. Vanwormer is believed to possibly be in the Sturgis area.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195.