Sheriff’s deputy dragged by vehicle fleeing traffic stop in Constantine

CONSTANTINE — A routine traffic stop in Constantine Sunday led to multiple shots fired and a St. Joseph County Sheriff’s deputy sustaining what police are calling “minor injuries” after he was dragged by a fleeing vehicle, according to the Constantine Police Department.

At approximately 2:46 p.m. on Sunday a Constantine police officer stopped a vehicle in the entrance to the trailer park at 1200 S. Washington in Constantine for a license plate violation.

During the stop, the driver of the vehicle that had been stopped backed into the police cruiser, then turned around and headed for the exit. At the time, a sheriff’s deputy was pulling into the trailer park as back up. The suspect rammed the deputy’s cruiser and then tried to drive around it.

The deputy used his service weapon to break the driver’s window and reached into the fleeing vehicle. The deputy was dragged some distance before freeing himself from the car. The Constantine Police fired one shot at the suspect, but the suspect was unharmed.

The Constantine officer stopped to make sure that the deputy did not need emergency medical assistance then pursued the suspect southbound on S. Washington/131 Business Loop.

The pursuit crossed the state line into Indiana where the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department became involved in the chase. The suspect eventually crashed on Indiana 120 and was taken into custody on charges out of Indiana. The Constantine Police Department will also be seeking charges for, at minimum, Felonious Assault and Fleeing and Eluding.

After the suspect was apprehended, it was determined that the vehicle involved was stolen out of Colorado. The names of the officers involved and the name of the suspect are being withheld at this time.