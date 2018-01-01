Sheriff’s department to upgrade evidence software

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners approved a budget amendment of $16,500 from the drug law enforcement fund to be used on new software in the St. Joseph County Sheriff Department’s evidence rooms during its meeting on Tuesday, May 1.

Commissioner Kathy Pangle reiterated that the budget amendment will be taken from the drug law enforcement fund for the software upgrade and that the county is still “keeping a close eye” on the general fund.

Following the meeting, Undersheriff Mark Lillywhite said recently the previous computer and manual program that officers used in the evidence rooms crashed, but fortunately the department maintained its checks and balances by keeping the data on handwritten spreadsheets to ensure nothing was lost.

