Sharpe running for city commission

THREE RIVERS — Cody Sharpe of Three Rivers announces his candidacy for the position of Three Rivers first district city commissioner, which will be on the ballot in the August primary election.

“After the unfortunate loss for county commission [District 1], I still want to help the community,” he said.

He believes the city is not being accountable with taxpayers’ money, choosing to pursue annexation of Lockport Township property and a sports complex when there are unanswered questions about how it will be maintained and paid for. He believes the city’s priorities should be new fire trucks and ambulances, staffing for the fire and police departments, and addressing the city’s roads.

Pat Dane currently holds the first district commissioner post. Her term expires Nov. 10.

