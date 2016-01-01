Sharpe announces write-in bid for city commission

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers resident Cody Sharpe announced his write-in candidacy for First District City Commissioner on Thursday.

The 29-year-old will be seeking to replace Pat Dane, who has been on the City Commission since 2016, when she was appointed after Jared Hoffmaster moved out of the city, and who was re-elected unopposed in 2017. In an interview with the Commercial-News Saturday, Sharpe said he is running to bring “transparency” to the city commission.

“I feel there’s not a lot of transparency and accountability with the city commission,” Sharpe said. “There are a lot of commissioners you don’t really see out in the community, they’re hard to get a hold of, and you can’t express your opinions. You want an elected official you can get a hold of and say, ‘I don’t like how this is going, what can we do differently?’”

Sharpe has been living in the city for the last five years since moving from Lockport Township, and previously ran for county commission in 2016, losing to Al Balog. He said one of the biggest issues facing the city is the reduced amount of revenue sharing money coming to the community from the state. One way he said he will address the issue is by attracting more people and businesses to Three Rivers, which could bring more tax revenue to the city.