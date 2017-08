The Three Rivers varsity boys’ soccer team dropped its home opener Monday to Berrien Springs 2-1.

The lone goal for Three Rivers was scored in the 24th minute of the first half by freshman Braeden Selent off a cross from freshman Justin Garza.

Three Rivers, which had 14 shots on goal, enjoyed a 1-0 lead at halftime over the Shamrocks.

Berrien Springs rallied with two second-half goals to earn the non-conference victory.