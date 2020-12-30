Sewer spill reported in Constantine

CONSTANTINE — A sewer spill in Constantine Tuesday released 5,000 gallons of sewage near U.S. 131.

According to officials with the Village of Constantine, the spill occurred north of the village, in a ditch near the northernmost intersection of the U.S. 131 business route. It was detected at 8 a.m. by a passing motorist, who then reported it to the Constantine village office.

Officials say the spill was caused by a failure in a vent valve in the force main that conveys the sewer effluent from Constantine to Three Rivers, where Constantine’s waste is treated. The valve has since been turned off and is expected to be replaced as early as the week of Jan. 4. In the meantime, officials say, shutting the valve off will prevent any further spills.

According to officials, the scene of the spill was far from any river, lake or groundwater resource and was contained within the manhole and roadside ditch. Clean Earth of Kalamazoo was called to the scene to clean out the manhole and the surrounding area, and the spill has been reported to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

