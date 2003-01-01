Several traffic incidents occur over holiday weekend

Local authorities reported the following traffic incidents over the holiday weekend:

Fatal crash in Constantine Twp.

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP — The Michigan State Police Marshall Post, White Pigeon Detachment is investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on Saturday, Dec. 23 at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Youngs Prairie Road near New England Road.

A 2003 Chevy Malibu was being driven by a 49-year-old male from Constantine. The Malibu was being passed by a 1993 Chevy Camaro being driven by a 37-year-old male from Three Rivers. The two vehicles did not strike each other. The Malibu lost control and struck a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Camaro also lost control and went into the ditch. The car did not sustain any damage and the passengers did not sustain any injuries. The Camaro initially left the scene, but did return a short time later.

The next of the kin for the deceased are being contacted.

The matter is still under investigation.

One injured in rollover crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — The Cass County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Dec. 24 at approximately 12:58 p.m. deputies were called to investigate a rollover crash that occurred on Dailey Road south of Jefferson Center Street in Jefferson Township in Cass County.

A 23-year-old Cassopolis resident, Nicole Miller, was southbound on Dailey Road when she lost control of her vehicle. Miller went off the roadway and the vehicle overturned.

Miller was transported to Borgess Hospital in Dowagiac for treatment. Seat belts were worn and intoxicants are not a factor. This case remains under investigation.

Assisting were the Central Cass Fire Department and LifeCare Ambulance.

Three injured in crash

MILTON TOWNSHIP — The Cass County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Dec. 24 at approximately 8:30 p.m. deputies were called to a crash that occurred on US 12 and Fir Road in Milton Township in Cass County.

A 28-year-old Niles resident, Rayvon Collins, was westbound on US 12 when he lost control of his vehicle and crossed the center lane hitting another car head on. In Collins’ vehicle, his passenger, a 22-year-old Elkhart resident, had minor injuries from the crash and was transported to Memorial Hospital. Also in Collins’ vehicle were his seven-month-old and two-year-old children but neither sustained injuries in the crash.

The driver of the second vehicle that was heading east on US 12, a 24-year-old Elkhart resident, Vanessa Vela, reported no injuries. Her father, 50-year-old Bernardino Vela, was transported to Elkhart General for chest pains. Also in the same vehicle was Vanessa Vela’s 10-month-old child, who sustained minor injuries and was transported to Elkhart General as well.

Seat belts were worn and intoxicants are not a factor in this incident. Weather and road conditions were a factor.

Assisting were the Edwardsburg Fire Department and Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service.