Seventies stylin

Father Antony Rajesh (second from left) of Immaculate Conception Church stands with (from left) Pat Monahan, Steve Masnari, Belynda Masnari, Lori Masnari, Pat Larkin and Bob Larkin, all of Three Rivers — at Immaculate Conception Catholic School’s “Groovin’ to the 70s” annual auction and drawdown, held Saturday, April 22 at the school’s all-purpose building. This group put in the winning bid for the opportunity to sit at the head table. The evening featured 50/50 drawings, bingo cards, a treasure chest, a balloon pop, a silent auction, a live auction and a draw down raffle.