Seventh annual Cash Cow event held

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Eagles #2303 hosted its seventh annual Cash Cow event on Saturday, June 10.

The event featured a silent auction, euchre tournament, raffle tables, a spin to win and a fire truck pull competition. Eagles secretary Cheri Evans called the event, “just a fun filled day.”

Besides the many forms of entertainment during the event, the event offered possibilities to raise money for a cause. Evans said any amount of money would be valuable

“$2,500 is a lot of money so if we were to make it to 3,000, we are happy, and we made it to that,” Evans said.

All of the proceeds from the event went to St. Joseph County Victim Services, who commit themselves to providing comfort and relief to crime victims, and families of victims. Volunteers of two to three travel to bring comfort to victims in need.

Please see Monday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.