Seventeen-year-old local rocker to perform at Riviera

THREE RIVERS — Get ready, 17-year-old Megan Happel is bringing a few tricks and treats to her performance at the Riviera Theatre on Friday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m.

Happel, a senior at Mendon High School, plans to perform classic and more contemporary rock-n-roll songs aimed to please the crowd, as well as “spookier, gravelly, and bluesy” original songs that are inspired by the Halloween season.

Happel said she grew up listening to the same rock-n-roll and blues music as her father did and “it just stuck.” Happel’s low, raspy voice adds a personal flair when performing covers of Nirvana, Johnny Cash and Jet songs.



