Seven arrested as result of ‘drugged driving’ directed patrol

THREE RIVERS – On April 20 between 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. the Three Rivers Police Department, St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police — South West Enforcement Team, conducted directed patrol, specifically targeting “drugged driving” along US-131 in St. Joseph County.

Officers conducted 49 traffic stops, issued 36 citations, arrested seven suspects and had four K9 deployments.

Arrests included methamphetamine possession; illegally carrying concealed handguns; operating under the influence of drugs; outstanding warrants; and other miscellaneous traffic offenses.

Officers located a large amount of methamphetamine, suboxone, oxycodone, open alcohol containers, illegal handguns, and a stolen vehicle. Officers also seized marijuana that was evidence in driving under the influence of marijuana.

Three Rivers Police Department was assisted by the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police — South West Enforcement Team.