Seven arrested on drug charges

STURGIS — On Monday, Jan. 30 around 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph County Area Narcotics investigators with SCAN executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of N. Clay Street.

Upon executing the search warrant investigators and officers located seven subjects inside the home. A further search of the home revealed a large amount of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Five males and two females were arrested on scene and lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail, facing several drug related charges.

SCAN was assisted on scene by the St. Joseph County Sheriffs Department, Sturgis Police Department, Sturgis K9 unit, LifeCare ambulance and the Sturgis Fire Department.