Sessions to face sharp questions on Russia contacts

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP — Lockport Township enforcement officer Doug Kuhlman reported to the township board at its meeting Monday, June 12, that an application has been made to the state for an AFO (animal feeding operation) at Lutz and Hoshel roads.

Kuhlman said the project was in its infancy stages but the operator was looking at housing 600 calves. It would be an AFO rather than a CAFO (confined animal feeding operation) because it would have an exercise area.

He said he would be “working on it diligently” as provisions of the Right to Farm Act trump local zoning. He encouraged anyone who had concerns audience members brought up smell and pollution of area waters, among other issues to let the state know about their feelings, including at a public hearing of which the neighbors would be notified.

Kuhlman also told the board there were companies looking to locate solar farms (multiple acres of solar panels) in the area, but that nothing was on paper and that none of the jurisdictions in which Kuhlman works allow solar farms.

For one to come to the area, the company would have to come to the municipality’s planning commission and get a text amendment to the ordinance to allow such a use.