THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Lions Club helped make the Christmas season special for over 100 families in need in St. Joseph County by providing food and toys during their annual food and toy distribution event at the Lions Club Hall Saturday morning.

Doug Gross, the co-chair for the project, said the local Lions Club has been doing this distribution for over 55 years, and is the largest project the club has in terms of giving back to the community.

“Our motto is, ‘We Serve,’ and we figure this is a way of serving the community,” Gross said. “It’s not only Three Rivers, we serve Mendon, Colon, White Pigeon, Constantine, the whole county.”

Over 20 volunteers, which included Lions Club members, the St. Joseph County Area Marine Corps League (MCL), and members of the Three Rivers High School girls’ basketball team, helped with the effort.

Members of the Lions Club loaded boxes of donated canned and dry food items, as well as separate bags of cereal, ham, turkey, potatoes and apples, into the vehicles of those who were eligible through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and stopped by. Meanwhile, the MCL and the basketball team teamed up to help distribute toys, which were provided by the MCL through their Toys for Tots campaign.

“We have 150 food boxes out there, and we have 150 bags of apples, 150 10-pound bags of potatoes, and each family gets two bags of cereal, and a ham or a turkey,” Gross said, adding that any leftover food from Saturday’s distribution were donated to the Three Rivers Food Site. MCL Paymaster and Adjutant Steven Gary said any leftover toys will be donated to the local domestic violence center and the Three Rivers Fire Department.

Jason Bingaman, head coach for the TRHS girls’ basketball team, said the team has helped out with the toy distribution for the last 11 years, and is something the team looks forward to every year.

“It’s a way we as a program can help give back to the people in our community,” Bingaman said. “The Lions Club has a great setup for it, and we’re just appreciative we can help out with it.”

MCL Commandant Rodney Bolte said it’s a great thing to help out the families in the community with their efforts.

“It’s very enjoyable and pleasing. It does us a lot of good and makes us real happy to see these folks are going to have a decent Christmas for their kids,” Bolte said. “That’s what we’re here to do, just helping out those who need it and just brighten up their day.”

In addition to the over 100 families that stopped by, the Lions Club also delivered food to five families that couldn’t make it to Saturday’s event. Gross thanked the St. Joseph County Transportation Authority for their assistance with this part of the project.

Along with the SJCTA, Armstrong International, International Paper, the Twin County Community Probation Center, Three Rivers Community Schools, and many stores in the community assisted the club’s efforts.

Gross said the club gets a lot of positive feedback for their efforts. He gave the example of a Christmas card the club received from a family thanking them for their efforts, which stated they didn’t know how they would make it through the rest of the year otherwise.

“We get a lot of these,” Gross said. “The feedback is always very positive. Always.”

Gross said the turnout for this year’s distribution was very good compared to previous years for the almost four-hour timeframe. When the distribution started at 8 a.m., there were cars lined up from the club’s hall on Sixth Avenue all the way down Jefferson Avenue and M-60 to Bandeen Orthodontics.

“There are a lot of needy people in this county, more so than people, I think, want to admit,” Gross said. “This is one way to make the holiday a much more pleasant time for them.”

