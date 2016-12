Bill Moore, Nancy Buckhold, David Berry, Pam Stilwell, Diane Vedmore and Willard Vedmore helped serve up the Three Rivers Community Kitchen’s first-ever Christmas dinner, held Thursday, Dec. 22 at Trinity Episcopal Church with multiple churches pitching in to help. Berry said that people were noting the availability of several free Thanksgiving dinners around town, but no such similar events for Christmas, so they decided to give it a try.