Serena Solis

Academic Elite Group
By: 
Makayla Munn, Cat's meow

Senior Serena Solis is the fifth child out of 10 and the daughter of Jerry and Sue Solis. She is first in her family to graduate with high honors and has been awarded Academic Elite.
She is a hard working student and has participated in many ways in her time at the high school, including National Honor Society, President of Fashion Club, Spanish Club, Spanish Grammar Club, and band. Outside of school and in her spare time she has volunteered, worked at Bair Lake Bible Camp, and completed internships. When she wasn’t working or volunteering, she said she usually hung out with friends or slept.

Please see Thursday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.

