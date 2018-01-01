Seniors recognized during Rotary Honors Night

THREE RIVERS – Numerous Three Rivers High School students were rewarded for their academic diligence, athletic prowess, good character and more during the 60th annual Rotary Honors Night, held Wednesday in the Three Rivers High School Performing Arts Center.

“The recognition you have received this evening is a testament to your hard work and perseverance,” Principal Carrie Balk said.

More than $50,000 in community scholarships were awarded.

“Rotary Honors Night is a very special evening,” Three Rivers Rotary president Jared Hoffmaster said. “It’s a fantastic evening where we as a community lift up graduating seniors and give awards, accolades and free money through scholarships.”

After sharing with them about the local organizations Rotary supports through thousands of dollars of donations each year, he encouraged them that “someday you’ll settle into a community … seize that opportunity, become a member of a service club and give back through your time, talents and resources.”

