Seniors learn more about PACE program at information session

STURGIS — About two dozen senior citizens showed up to an informational meeting put on by the St. Joseph County Commission on Aging Friday at the Oaks Enrichment Center in Sturgis, giving people more information about the potential arrival of a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) at the enrichment center.

COA Executive Director Tim Stoll took a number of questions from the seniors about the program and what it means for the community. Currently, the COA is drafting a memorandum of understanding with Senior Care Partners of Kalamazoo (SCP) that would lay the foundation for potentially bringing a PACE program to the area. That memo would have to be approved by the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners.

To bring the program to the area would require the COA borrowing approximately $350,000 from the county to renovate a portion of the enrichment center to house SCP’s PACE program. Where the money potentially comes from, and whether or not the agreement to use the space goes through, Stoll said, is “up to the commissioners.”

Stoll said the PACE program serves people that meet nursing home eligibility criteria, but “keeps them independent in the setting they prefer.”

“Probably 90 percent of the people that participate in the PACE program live in a home or some type of residential setting, and the program either goes to them to bring them the help they need or brings them to the day center for the help they need,” Stoll said. He added that the program operates on the day center model, and the program would serve approximately 125 additional seniors in both St. Joseph and Branch Counties, the only two counties south of Mount Pleasant that do not have a PACE program.