Seniors learn life skills

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers High School’s inaugural monthly session for seniors only, entitled “Growing Up,” kicked off Thursday afternoon with discussion about “Money, Money, Money – Banking, Saving and More.”

Bobbi Schoon, Three Rivers Public Library assistant director and adult/young adult librarian, talked about using credit cards responsibly — paying them off right away and not charging what you can’t afford — as well as how to establish your own credit, such as getting a pre-paid credit card.

She encouraged the students to save money, pointing out the value of time — a person who saves $5,000 per year at seven percent interest between ages 25-35 would retire at age 65 with $1.1 million, whereas a person who saved $5,000 per year at seven percent interest between ages 35-65 would retire with $540,000.

She also distributed mock paper checks, so they could practice filling them out appropriately.

Angela Lathan, TRHS college adviser and the originator of the sessions, said that she got student input into the topics, and how to write checks was their number one area of interest.



