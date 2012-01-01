From senior prom to senior housing

THREE RIVERS — After nearly 15 years of abandonment, excitement around the former Three Rivers Inn building picked up steam with cars in the parking lot and excitement in the community room earlier this week.

Seniors and board members with the St. Joseph County Commission on Aging (COA), Three Rivers city commissioners, St. Joseph County commissioners, and interested community members gathered to celebrate the COA’s Groundbreaking Ceremony on Monday, and the beginning of construction on its future Rivers Enrichment Center and Residence.

With over a year of planning behind them, COA Executive Director Tim Stoll said construction, specifically the demolition stage of the project, should begin sometime this week or early next week. Stoll said a construction meeting was held Tuesday with Frederick Construction and Byce & Associates, Inc. to fully develop the construction plan.

The former 100-room hotel will be transformed into a 46-room senior housing residence, with a full kitchen to permanently house the COA’s Meals on Wheels program, which was previously at the St. Joseph County Jail. Stoll estimates that the new Three Rivers location will be open in August 2019.

“I am very excited. It has been a longtime coming,” Stoll said. “It is nice to see it all come together finally and to get the ball rolling. The Three Rivers Inn has been abandoned for a long, long time, so I think people are excited to finally see something happening over here.”

