Semi strikes car, sends one to hospital

THREE RIVERS — A semi-truck trailer struck a passenger car vehicle at the corner of U.S. 131 and Hoffman St. at about 12 noon on Thursday, Jan. 31.

Three Rivers Fire Department and the Fabius-Park Townships Fire Station responded to the scene, with the City Police Station leading the investigation. City Fire Chief Carl Holcomb said the driver of the passenger car was transported to Three Rivers Health via ambulance for treatment on injuries.

The passenger was evaluated but did not receive any injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

