Self-guided tour of historic sites in St. Joseph County set for Nov. 2

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Interesting and significant historic sites throughout St. Joseph County are the focus of a driving tour planned for Saturday, Nov. 2. The tour is self-guided, and free.

“This is a great family activity,” said Diana Lammott, Director for the Constantine Downtown Development Authority. “Families can pile into their cars, and head out to learn interesting things about the county we live in.”

The historic tour is a combined effort of the St. Joseph County’s DDAs and Chambers of Commerce, and the St. Joseph Historical Society. The DDAs include Burr Oak, Centreville, Constantine, Colon, Mendon, Sturgis, Three Rivers and White Pigeon, along with the Sturgis and Three Rivers Chambers of Commerce.

“We worked together to compile a terrific list of local historic places,” said Tricia Meyer, Executive Director of the Three Rivers DDA & Main Street Program. “The tour covers eight towns, and a varied collection of sites—such as the oldest building in St. Joseph County to historic commercial downtown buildings to important markers at parks and cemeteries.”

The free tour pamphlet with pictures and descriptions of the historic locations is available at your local DDA office, and online at https://www.facebook.com/events/410346889629374/.

Some of the historic buildings will be open to accept visitors. Hours at certain locations will vary. Some sites gratefully accept donations. See the tour pamphlet for more details.

For more information, contact Kirk Spence at (269) 491-0773, or visit facebook.com/stjosephcountyddadirectors.