Security upgrades coming to Hoppin, Park elementary schools

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education on Monday voted in favor of improving the safety and security of Hoppin and Park Elementary Schools with new technology.

Over the summer, the elementary schools will receive a significant increase to their internal bandwidth, which will improve the schools’ wireless network, as well as 18 additional security cameras placed in hallways and outside of the buildings. Technology Coordinator Diana Weed said the following summer, the technology department will present a plan for board approval on technology upgrades for Norton and Andrews Elementary Schools.

New board member Kevin Hamilton, who was sworn in at the beginning of the meeting, asked why security cameras are not being placed in classrooms.



