Second fire at Cobalt Holdings

STURGIS — The Sturgis Fire Department responded to a second fire early Wednesday morning at Cobalt Holdings, LLC, 1111 N. Centreville Road. Initial crews reported 20-foot flames from a trailer located on the north end of the business, close to the building. As crews approached the trailer they located the source of the fire which appeared to be recycled tire material and metal within the trailer. Crews were on scene for three and a half hours to extinguish the fire completely.

No injuries were reported and the building was fully evacuated upon the fire department’s arrival.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and is currently under investigation. Estimated damages are also unavailable at this time.

The Sturgis Fire Department was assisted on the scene by Sturgis Police Department.