Second Chances

“So, I ask you have you ever needed a second chance?” Kayla Kloosterman asked her fellow graduates. Pictured are the 21 graduates who were honored at the Three Rivers Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, June 14. This was the third commencement of the Success Virtual Learning Center of Three Rivers and their largest graduating class thus far. Success VLC is a partnership school with the Three Rivers Public Schools that allows students to work online to earn their high school diploma. This year the center averaged 160 students from all over St. Joe County and surrounding counties.