Seasonal restrictions for Fabius lakes listed

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — The Fabius Township Environmental and Wetlands Protection Committee (EWPAC) has had an unusual number of applications for this time of year, chairman Vic Eichler told the township board at its meeting Wednesday, Feb. 15. Four are from Pleasant Lake (one to install a seawall, one to replace a seawall and one for sanding) and one from Corey Lake (for sanding).

Eichler said he knew the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality had seasonal restrictions that applied to most construction activities including dredging, beach sanding, seawall or riprap installation and placing pilings for a new dock, but the dates of these restrictions were not always clear in any of the permits.

After making numerous phone calls to pursue the matter, he received a letter from Fisheries Supervisor Brian Gunderman that gave the dates as follows.

Clear Lake: March 1 through June 30

Long Lake: April 1 through June 30

Corey Lake: May 1 through June 30

Pleasant Lake: Nov. 1 through June 30

“Seasonal restrictions vary depending on the species present in each lake,” the letter read. “Bluegills and largemouth bass spawn during May-June, northern pike spawn during March-April, and muskellunge spawn during April. The intent of the seasonal restrictions is to avoid disturbance of nearshore areas during critical spawning, incubation and fry emergency periods.”

Clear Lake has northern pike, bluegills and largemouth bass; Long Lake has muskellunge, bluegills and largemouth bass; and Corey Lake has bluegills and largemouth bass.

“Pleasant Lake has special restrictions due to the presence of ciscoes (a state threatened species of whitefish),” the letter continued. “Ciscoes spawn in shallow water during November-December. Fry emerge in late April-early May and remain in shallow water until they are one month old. (Largemouth bass and bluegills also are present in the lake.)”

