The season of giving



Three Rivers Classic and Antique Restorers Club collected non-perishable food items from members for donation to the Constantine Community Food Pantry. Pictured (left to right) are Sue Outman, pantry director; and Libby Owens, TR C.A.R. Club member; Terry Owens, president of the pantry advisory board and TR C.A.R. Club member. Making the donation on behalf of the club is member Larry Haines (right). Constantine Food Pantry is open Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. TR C.A.R. Club meets the first Thursday of every month at Country Table, White Pigeon (dinner 6 p.m., meeting 7 p.m.). All car enthusiasts are welcome.

