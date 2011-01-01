Search on for missing Lockport Township man

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP — The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing person from Lockport Township that may have dementia issues.

According to police, Todd Jeffrey Holt was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 21. He is described as a 59-year-old male, 5-foot-7, 190 pounds, with gray hair, hazel eyes and a “scruffy beard.”

Hoyt drives a black 2011 Ford Escape with a Michigan registration plate of DZV3505. Police say Hoyt has possible dementia issues, and are attempting to check his welfare.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195.