Cub Scouts in Pack 410 in Constantine celebrated Scout Sunday on Feb. 26 at the First Congregational Church-United Church of Christ in Constantine. The Scouts posted the colors and led the congregation in the Pledge of Allegiance. Special music was provided by Dennis Kellerman, who played the guitar. Pastor Kathy Schuen and Michelle Bush taught a six-week religious course to members of the pack earlier. Schuen taught "God and Me" and Bush taught "God and Family" to Scouts. Shown at Scout Sunday are (left to right) Cubmaster Michael Marvin, Seamus Adams, Aaron Hochstetler, Gavin Mulcahey, Bush, Ashtin Forrester, Graden Graber, Austin Forrester, Logen Marvin and Schuen. Scout Sunday was added to the Scouting program in the 1940's to make to make people in houses of worship aware of Scouting and to allow Scouts to live out their "duty to God" in the Scout Oath.

