Science Olympiad students headed to State

KALAMAZOO — Three Rivers Middle School and Three Rivers High School Science Olympiad teams are each headed to state following regional competition Monday, March 6 at Kalamazoo Valley Community College.

Pairs and trios of students took part in a variety of scientific events such as “Bottle Rocket,” “Crime Busters,” “Experimental Design,” “Fast Facts,” “Microbe Mission” and “Write It/Do It” and their places converted to points toward the overall team score.

The middle school earned third place and the high school earned fifth place, which qualify them for the next level to be held at Michigan State University on April 29.

Members of the middle school team, coached by Stacey Hartman, are Alexus Arousell, Zoe Bryant, Magaly Hernandez, Max Levanduski, Jared Lubieniecki, Ryan Lubieniecki, Brooklyn Rine, Lillian Ruesink, Lloyd Ruesink, Rachel Shane, Emily Springer, Luke Stasiuk, Kayden Stratton, Henry Veale and Ethan Warren.

Members of the high school team, coached by Kelsey Shoemaker, are Autumn Bryant, Cole Burpee, Contessa Cole, Ryan Connelly, Harleigh Cotey, Jonathan Cotey, Davis Dickerson, Joe Embil, Anthony Fund, Hunter Kimble, Brianna Kupiec, Clayton Levanduski, Emily Lough, Morgan Lounsbury and Abigail Springer.