Scidmore Park cannon back in town

THREE RIVERS — The Scidmore Park cannon is safely back in Three Rivers, having been gone just over eight months for a complete restoration of its wheels and carriage.

Jeff Stafford, owner of Stafford Wheel & Carriage from Coatesville, Pa., brought the equipment back to Three Rivers’ Department of Public Services garage on Thursday, Dec. 22; it will stay there until the spring when it is reinstalled and a dedication ceremony held.

“This is an all-steel carriage fabricated by Stafford Wheel & Carriage,” said Bruce Gosling, secretary/treasurer of the Sons of Union Veterans March to the Sea Camp #135, which spearheaded the project. “He used as much of the old carriage as he could putting this together.

Stafford said it was almost 80 percent new parts.

Please see Friday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.