Scidmore Park cannon back in town

Returns from complete restoration out East
By: 
Elena Meadows, Managing Editor

THREE RIVERS — The Scidmore Park cannon is safely back in Three Rivers, having been gone just over eight months for a complete restoration of its wheels and carriage.
Jeff Stafford, owner of Stafford Wheel & Carriage from Coatesville, Pa., brought the equipment back to Three Rivers’ Department of Public Services garage on Thursday, Dec. 22; it will stay there until the spring when it is reinstalled and a dedication ceremony held.
“This is an all-steel carriage fabricated by Stafford Wheel & Carriage,” said Bruce Gosling, secretary/treasurer of the Sons of Union Veterans March to the Sea Camp #135, which spearheaded the project. “He used as much of the old carriage as he could putting this together.
Stafford said it was almost 80 percent new parts.
