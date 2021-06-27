Schoon officially appointed director of TR Public Library

THREE RIVERS — After almost two years as the interim director of the Three Rivers Public Library, Bobbi Schoon will be officially shedding the interim tag in less than a week.

During Tuesday’s Three Rivers Public Library Board of Trustees meeting, Schoon was officially appointed in a unanimous vote as the new library director effective July 1. This follows her recent graduation from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) with a master’s degree in library and information sciences, a requirement to be the library’s official director.

“A lot of my life in the past year was working and then going home and learning about how to do the job better, so to have all that hard work pay off to get the job that was my dream is really amazing,” Schoon said in an interview following the meeting.

Schoon was named the interim director following former director Lynn Schofield-Dahl’s sudden resignation in August 2019. She said she was on vacation at the time, and remembered being called back from vacation because of the situation.

“I knew it was a part of what could happen as assistant director is that you might need to step in,” Schoon said. “It was a surprise, but it wasn't such a shock that we couldn't just jump in.”

She said she was interested in the permanent position because she wanted to be in a position where she can support the community.

“I've worked in this community in chosen jobs here – I grew up here, it's my home – for me, it's such a big deal to work in a position where I feel I can support my friends, family and neighbors,” Schoon said. “I've always been a lover of books, so when the assistant director job came open originally, I was like, 'Why did I not think of this sooner?' As I've been asked to step up to be the interim director for the second time in two years, I thought, my goodness, why not just make this a permanent thing and guide the vision of the library and find out what the community wants, step up and be a part of that?”

Schoon began her schooling in January of 2020, balancing both her work as interim library director and a master’s degree student at IUPUI. She said she had a lot of long days and long nights because of this, but said it was all worth it.

As for whether it was tough to split duties between the library and school, Schoon said it wasn’t necessarily splitting duties between both.

“It was almost more like it was always library. So there would be things that came up at work, and I'd go to school that night to learn, and I was like, 'Oh, this is so great, I'll share this with the staff tomorrow,'” Schoon said. “It wasn't really a split so much as I was living and breathing the library world.”

Just three months into her schooling, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. She said that added its own layer of stress, including the move of TRPL to its new location and the ever-changing mandates and restrictions.

“They would give us a mandate on what you need to do with the library, you learn it and then you train the staff, and then it would feel like just a month later they would give you different ones, so you had to learn it,” Schoon said. “There was a lot more of the turnover and guidance we had to give over and over again to keep the community safe here than we would've had before, so that part kept us on our toes.”

Thanks in part to taking four classes last summer, Schoon graduated in May with the degree, her second master’s degree after her master of psychology degree from Capella University. The timing beat a deadline set by herself, as the library needed to have a director by the time they filed their annual report with the state.

Library Board President Julie Keefer praised Schoon for her efforts and congratulated her on the permanent position.

“I’m elated, because this has been a long time coming,” Keefer said. “To have someone who’s not only well-educated and has a sense for this community, but she’s passionate about what she does, she encompasses all the qualities and traits and professionalism we needed in a director. I know she’s going to keep us heading in the right direction of a quality institution in our community.”

Board Vice President Mike Fleckenstein said during Tuesday’s meeting Schoon had the “full confidence” of the board.

“You’ve done an outstanding job while maintaining your family, your full-time job and almost full-time school curriculum,” Fleckenstein said. “Any one of us would’ve struggled to get through that, and yet you always had a smile. You’ve done a great job.”

Schoon will get paid a $60,000 salary in her new role, as well as a one-time bonus of $2,500.

Schoon said she looks forward to what’s to come as she officially becomes director.

“We've done a lot of organizing for the library, and I'm excited to have a base for the staff,” Schoon said. “I'm glad I did it, and I'm glad it's done. Now we're excited as things are opening back up to get back to what we love, which is serving the community. That's exciting to me.”

