Schoon named new TR fire chief

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Fire Department will soon be under new leadership.

At Tuesday’s Three Rivers City Commission meeting, Paul Schoon, who has been with the department for 17 years and is the current assistant fire chief, was approved as the new fire chief for the city.

Schoon replaces former chief Jeff Bloomfield, who had been with the department for just over 21 years and the last two and a half years as chief. Bloomfield will be leaving the department to take a job with Beacon Health System for their ambulance service.

With his family in the audience watching on, Schoon said it was “an honor” to be selected as the new chief, and that Bloomfield will be missed in the department.

“I’m thankful I’ve had a lot of support from management and my coworkers, and I’m looking forward to taking the next step of my career here,” Schoon said. “I’ll miss Jeff; he’s been a mentor for me for my entire career. He pushed me to be a better firefighter, a better paramedic and a better leader. He’ll be missed.”

After the meeting, Schoon said in an interview he is looking forward to becoming the new chief.

“It’s exciting. There’s a lot of challenges right now with EMS in general nationwide, and I’m excited in trying to overcome those obstacles,” Schoon said. “I’m looking forward to having the chance to make my mark on the department.”

Bloomfield said Schoon was recommended to be the new fire chief for a number of reasons, including his temperament, leadership skills and his ability to do the job.

“I’ve said this a hundred times before, but Paul’s probably the best hire that the entire city of Three Rivers has ever had,” Bloomfield said. “He’s a mentor, he’s level-headed, he gets everyone’s attention when he opens his mouth. He’s a great, great, great fireman, and probably one of the best paramedics I’ve ever seen. He’s going to lead the department in a great direction from this point forward.”

Bloomfield said he would miss the comradery of the fire department.

“You spend 21 and a half years with everybody, I’ve seen everybody downstairs get hired. That’s the stuff you miss, just the day-to-day tomfoolery, and this is the best fire department and best ambulance service around,” Bloomfield said.

City officials praised both Schoon and Bloomfield during the meeting. Mayor Tom Lowry said it was great to see someone like Schoon get promoted.

“I’ve been up here enough that I’ve seen several people come from city staff and go to positions of responsibility, and it’s nice to see one more,” Lowry said.

Fourth District Commissioner Carolyn McNary praised Bloomfield for stepping into the role when he was selected a few years ago, and wished Schoon the best of luck.

“You stepped in, did the job, and you were good in your position,” McNary said to Bloomfield. “I trust you’re handing down to Mr. Schoon the same energy and experience.”

City Manager Joe Bippus also said Bloomfield will be missed with the department.

“Jeff has always pushed for higher standards in our department. He got us from EMT and paramedic to critical care paramedics, always pushing the envelope for the needs of the department,” Bippus said. “He will be missed.”

Schoon was applauded, along with Bloomfield, following the vote. The two then hugged each other as a congratulatory gesture. Schoon acknowledged to commissioners he has a lot of work ahead of him.

“I have some big shoes to fill,” Schoon said.

