Schoon named interim TRPL director

THREE RIVERS — Following the resignation Tuesday of Three Rivers Public Library Executive Director Lynn Schofield-Dahl, the TRPL Board of Trustees appointed current assistant director Bobbi Schoon as interim executive director during a special meeting held Thursday.

As part of her appointment to interim executive director, Schoon will be paid an additional $500 per pay period from her current role as assistant director for the duration of her interim role.

“[Schoon] seemed, as the assistant director, the logical choice,” Board Vice President Mike Fleckenstein said. “I think she’ll do well in the position.” Fleckenstein added that he had some concerns about library programming and how that will be handled, since Schoon was primarily in charge of putting the programs together as assistant director.

Board President Julie Keefer said she was confident Schoon would do well in the interim director role as well.

“I believe and feel confident that Bobbi’s going to be able to take on the responsibilities, but also identify staff who can step up to more tasks or get assigned different programming or such within their parameters,” Keefer said. “I feel confident we can allocate accordingly without losing the integrity of the positive