Schoolcraft Police searches for missing person

Kristy Ann Williams, also known as Kristy Bishop, age 38, has not been seen by her family or friends in the last month, and is reported missing.

Williams is five-feet, five-inches tall and weights about 150 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and was last seen at her residence in the Village of Schoolcraft.

According to the Schoolcraft Police Department, Williams does not have a vehicle, but has contacts in Indiana and Ohio. It was reported that she might have stopped taking medication for her mental health.

Anyone with information on Kristy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Schoolcraft Police Dept at 269-679-5600 or any local police department. You may also contact Silent Observer at 343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.