Schoolcraft celebrates Independence Day with events, parade, fireworks

SCHOOLCRAFT — Multitudes of people from all across the area gathered in downtown Schoolcraft Thursday for a number of different events during the village’s 94th annual Fourth of July celebration.

The day started bright and early at 8 a.m. with the Five Mile Firecracker Road Run at Schoolcraft High School. Around 400 runners participated in the event, which helped raise money for the Schoolcraft Athletic Boosters, who have been the main sponsors of the run for four years.

“It’s a fundraiser for our programs and everything that we do, from safety equipment to education to impact concussion testing for all of our athletes,” Schoolcraft Athletic Boosters President Wade Rutkoskie said.

The impact testing specifically, Rutkoskie said, is important for an athlete’s well-being.

“The impact testing helps lay down a baseline for everyone’s mental cognitive state,” Rutkoskie said. “So if an athlete suffers some sort of a head injury, it helps the medical staff have an understanding of when they’re coming back to a normal state, so that they’re enter back into athletic competition in a safe time, and not rushing them back and risk further injury.”

Around the same time as the run, and a couple of streets away, was the annual Lions Club Pancake Breakfast at the Schoolcraft Upper Elementary School. Proceeds from the event and the 50/50 raffle went to the Lions Club and the multiple programs they do. A portion of those proceeds will help to establish a lighted flagpole in Burch Park in honor of war veterans from Schoolcraft.

The main attraction over in Burch Park was the 24th Annual Car Show, which was hosted by the Village of Schoolcraft. Schoolcraft Village Manager Cheri Lutz said up to 150 cars normally participate in the show.