Schoolcraft celebrates Fourth of July

SCHOOLCRAFT — Schoolcraft hosted a daylong Fourth of July celebration that began with a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. and ended with a fireworks extravaganza at 10 p.m.

Before fireworks lit the night sky, events such as Schoolcraft’s’ annual car show at Burch Park and Schoolcraft United Methodist Church’s Ice Cream Social, joined the festival of independence.

The church had an array of different activities and events for families including a live music act, ice cream and baked goods, hot dogs and brats, and face painting for the kids.

Linda Greenhoe, who oversees the church’s participation in the Schoolcraft Fourth of July parade, said people look forward to the church’s various activities and involvement.

“We have to do this. People expect it. They know they are having it. It has been a tradition in the church,” Greenhoe said.

Greenhoe said the tradition of being at the parade has been around since the start of the church, in 1959, when they began selling strictly ice cream and pies.

“I love the church participation. The public loves us. It is great service and we enjoy doing it,” Greenhoe said.

Another traditional event during the Schoolcraft celebration is the annual car show. Participants traveled from all around to come and share their car’s story. Some classic cars have been passed down through the family’s generations, while others were bought as a project that took some time to fix.

Kenn Dunn, of Mattawan, showed off his 1973 Volkswagen Thing during the event. He said originally the car was his granddad’s, but he took ownership around 35 years ago.

Please see Wednesday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.