School facilities assessment presented

THREE RIVERS — Tony Leininger, principal owner at CARMI Design, reported to Three Rivers school board members Monday, May 1 on the facilities assessment he recently completed of the school district. Improvements that he recommended take place in the next 10 years would cost approximately $10.9 million to $14.3 million, and improvements he recommended to take place after 10 years would cost $12.7 million to $16.8 million.

He evaluated Three Rivers High School, Three Rivers Middle School, Barrows School (home of Adult Education and the Great Start Readiness Program), Andrews Elementary, Hoppin Elementary, Norton Elementary, Park Elementary, the Administration Building, the bus garage, the field house and the maintenance building, looking at the site, the envelope (e.g. roof and masonry), life safety, accessibility interior finishes, mechanical/electrical/plumbing, and technology.

He told them they could be proud of themselves as all the money they put into the elementaries about a dozen years ago was “certainly evident — those facilities looked great.” Estimated costs for renovations of each elementary ranged from $488,000 on the low end to $1.1 million on the high end.

He expressed concern about Barrows being an issue.

“Multiple things were found there in every category,” he said. Though it is half the size of Park Elementary, renovations would cost twice as much.

