At the Three Rivers school board meeting, held at 6 p.m. Monday in the Three Rivers Community Schools’ administration building, 851 Sixth Ave., the following are on the agenda:

•Recognition of Employee of the Month Steve Karabetsos, the Middle School Quiz Bowl team, the High School Quiz Bowl team, High School District Solo and Ensemble Division One and State Qualifiers, District Solo Division One students, MSVMA State Honors Choir participants.

•Reports on Focus Schools, the TRHS Instrumental Music Department, Norton Elementary, Hoppin Elementary, and the Every Student Succeeds Act proposed changes for school grading in 2017-18.

•Reports from the human resources, curriculum and policy committees.

•Out of state field trip requests for Norton Elementary fifth graders and for the two music departments, and a request for TRHS Quiz Bowl State Championship trip funding.

•Adoption of 16 policies that have been tabled.

•Recommendation for a bus purchase.

At the St. Joseph County commission meeting, held at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the third floor of the St. Joseph County Courthouse, 125 W. Main St. in Centreville, the following are on the agenda:

•Central Dispatch’s 2016 annual report.

•A recommendation from St. Joseph County Clerk Lindsay Oswald on a vendor for election equipment.

•The troubles District Court has been having with its jury system.

•An agreement with Covered Bridge Healthcare for jail facility medical services.

•A cell phone policy for the Historic Courthouse and New Courts Building.

•A resolution for parks development funding.

At the Three Rivers city commission meeting, held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Three Rivers City Hall, 333 W. Michigan Ave., the following are on the agenda:

•Accepting an airport farming lease with Myers Rocky River Farms.

•Approving a three-year contract with First Impression Lawn Care for code enforcement mowing.

•Approving a grant for Memory Isle Park renovations.

•Approving a purchase order with Superior Sweeping for street sweeping services through the end of 2017.

•Approving a contract with Roberts Brothers Excavating for the abandonment of Well #4.

•Appointing Amy Roth as the City Street Administrator.

•Adopting a resolution through which the city holds the Michigan Department of Transportation harmless from liability for work done by city forces on city utilities on the MDOT right of way.

•Accepting an agreement with Revitalize, LLC as a third party administrator for the Community Development Block Grant project.